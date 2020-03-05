Plateau Energy Metals Released PEA for Unique Hard Rock Lithium Deposit in PeruQuelle: Rohstoff-TV/Commodity-TV
|Plateau Energy Metals Released PEA for Unique Hard Rock Lithium Deposit in Peru
|05.02.
|Plateau PEA confirms Peru-based project economics: TSX-V-listed Plateau Energy Metals this week shared ...
|04.02.
|Plateau Energy Metals Inc: Plateau's Falchani PEA pegs NPV at $1.55B (U.S.)
|29.10.19
|Plateau Energy Metals Inc: Plateau Energy six-million-share private placement
|17.10.19
|Plateau Energy Metals Inc: Plateau begins judicial process re Peruvian concessions
