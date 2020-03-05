Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Goldpreis mit starker Erholung – Treasury Metals sorgt mit Spitzenergebnissen für Kursfantasie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W757 ISIN: CA2926717083 Ticker-Symbol: VO51 
Tradegate
05.03.20
16:20 Uhr
1,117 Euro
-0,082
-6,84 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENERGY FUELS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENERGY FUELS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,121
1,157
18:05
1,124
1,153
18:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ENERGY FUELS
ENERGY FUELS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ENERGY FUELS INC1,117-6,84 %