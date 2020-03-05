DJ EcoVista PLC: Audited Annual Results for the year ended 31 August 2019

EcoVista PLC (EVTP) EcoVista PLC: Audited Annual Results for the year ended 31 August 2019 05-March-2020
ECOVISTA PLC ("Ecovista" or "the company") CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019 I present to you my chairman's statement for the year 1st September 2018 to 31st August 2019. Overview The accounts for the year to 31 August 2019 showed a loss of GBP368,403, comparable to the loss for the year ended 31 August 2018 of GBP238,454. The group's investments in properties were valued during the year, which resulted in an increase in value by GBP125,285. During the financial period, we have seen 100 Rye Street completed and Ecovista has subsequently sold the subsidiary 100 Rye Street Ltd. During the year the group was unable to raise any new equity, but a further GBP50,000 in convertible loan notes was raised. Due to the uncertainty of Brexit, the general uncertainty of the markets and the demise of both stockbrokers that the company has used to raise capital, it has been a tough year. The business relies on access to cash, either through debt or equity, and with the Brexit uncertainty we have been unable to raise the funds to either complete or proceed with any new deals. This has seen our balance sheet reduce from GBP1,390,973 to GBP841,889 during the year to 31 August 2019. The board remains committed to continue keeping a tight rein on costs and are currently in discussion with a potential merger partner. Current operations Willside Limited Willside Limited successfully obtained planning permission for nine houses on a parcel of land that the company had under option. Unfortunately, the uncertainty of Brexit made it impossible to exercise the option in order to build out the project. Start Hill Limited (80% owned) Start Hill Limited owns the plot next to the Willside plot. There is currently a 4-bedroom house called Marstons on 0.3 hectares which is currently rented out on an assured shorthold tenancy. The company plans to apply for planning permission for several properties, with the knowledge that permission has been given for nine houses next door. Cignella SRL Ecovista owns 13% of the shares in Cignella SRL, an Italian company, and has an option to buy the balance of the equity for EUR 4m. Outlook The group continues to see deal flow and is currently looking at several potential development sites in and around the London, Essex and Hertfordshire area. The directors believe that, now the Brexit decision has been made, there will be more certainty going forward, although the ability to raise further funds through share issues has somewhat diminished. The board continues to seek further investment though asset-backed debt or by merging with a cash-rich entity. The board view the year ahead with hope that, now Brexit is near completion, the market for funding improves and we can take the opportunities that are presenting themselves. The directors do not consider it necessary to comment on the impact of the business on the environment, nor to provide further information about employees than is given elsewhere in these financial statements. David Barnett - Chairman Date: 28 February 2020 ECOVISTA PLC GROUP STRATEGIC REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019 The directors present their strategic report of Ecovista plc ("the Company") and its subsidiaries ("the group") for the year ended 31 August 2019. REVIEW OF BUSINESS Review of the business is given in the Chairman's Statement on page 2. FUTURE DEVELOPMENTS The Chairman's statement on page 2 provides information on the future outlook of the group. KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS 2019 2018 GBP GBP Investment properties 2,232,375 2,107,090 Net current assets/ (liabilities) (442,238) (279,871) Cash and cash equivalents 9,143 75,637 Debt/ equity ratio 35% 30% PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES The group's strategy is to follow an appropriate risk policy, which effectively manages exposures related to the achievement of business objectives. The board is responsible for approving the group's strategy and determining the appropriate level of risk. Business performance risk Business performance risk is the risk that the group may not perform as expected, either due to internal factors or due to competitive pressures in the markets in which they operate. The group seeks investments in properties with development potential. The price at which investments are made, and the price which the group may realise for its investment, will be influenced by a large number of factors, some specific to the group and its operations and some which are generic to the sector. The group closely monitors the local markets and seeks to invest in properties where it believes there is a significant advantage to be gained by developing multiple properties on a single site. This is considered a way to minimise the project risk of loss or impairment of investments. Business continuity risk The group may not be able to identity suitable investment opportunities and there is no guarantee that such opportunities will be available. Furthermore, the group may incur costs in conducting due diligence into potential investment opportunities that may not result in an investment. The group seeks to mitigate this risk by keeping close contact with local agents and continually assessing development opportunities within the chosen market as well as leveraging management's market knowledge. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS The group's principal financial instruments comprise cash, receivables, loans, creditors and accruals. The main risks associated with these financial assets and liabilities are set out below: Credit risk The group's credit risk is primarily attributable to its loans and receivables. The amounts presented in the balance sheet are net of allowances for doubtful receivables. An allowance for impairment is made when there is an identified loss event which, based on previous experience, is evidence of a reduction in the recoverability of the cash flows. The credit risk on liquid funds is limited because the counterparties are banks with high credit-rating agencies. ECOVISTA PLC GROUP STRATEGIC REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019 Liquidity risk The group's liquidity is managed by the directors through regular assessment of required cash levels. It will be necessary to raise additional funds in the future by a further issue of ordinary shares or by other means. However, neither the ability to fund future investments and overheads, nor the ability of investments to produce a suitable return, can be guaranteed, particularly in the current economic climate. Further details regarding financial instruments can be found in note 19 to the financial statements. ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD: David Barnett - Director Date: 28 February 2020 ECOVISTA PLC REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019 The directors present their report with the financial statements of the company and the group for the year ended 31 August 2019. PRINCIPAL ACTIVITY Ecovista plc is a NEX-listed investment company, whose principal activity is to acquire property for development and subsequent resale. DIVIDENDS No dividends will be distributed for the year ended 31 August 2019 (2018: GBPnil). DIRECTORS Ken Jones has held office throughout the period from 1 September 2018 to the date of this report. Other changes in directors holding office are as follows: David Barnett was appointed on 17 January 2019 Sarah Hornsnell was appointed on 17 January 2019 Louise Hardwidge resigned on 30 April 2019 DIRECTORS' REMUNERATION 31.8.19 31.8.18 GBP GBP Ken Jones 18,000 16,000 David Barnett 8,000 21,500 Sarah Horsnell 8,000 - Louise Hardwidge 11,500 - 45,500 37,500 The company did not make any pension contributions on behalf of the directors. DIRECTORS' INTERESTS 31.8.19 31.8.18 Ordinary Ordinary shares shares Ken Jones - - David - - Barnett Sarah - - Horsnell Louise 50,000,000 50,000,000 Hardwidge 50,000,000 50,000,000 SHARES AND LISTING The company's ordinary shares are listed on the NEX Growth Market ('ticker': EVTP). Details of the nominated advisor and brokers are presented on the company information on page 1. The closing price of the company's shares at 31 August 2019 was 0.0115p (2018: 0.05p). SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDINGS As at 31 January 2020, the company is aware of two shareholders with

individual holdings of more than 3% of the company's issued share capital: · Hubwise Securities held 571,428,571 shares (10.49%) · Elite CAM Balanced Portfolio Fund held 428,571,428 shares (7.87%) FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT Financial risk management is discussed in note 19 of the financial statements. ECOVISTA PLC REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS (continued) FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019 GOING CONCERN After reviewing the group's forecasts and projections, the directors have a reasonable expectation that the group has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. The group therefore continues to adopt the going concern basis in preparing its consolidated financial statements. FAIR VALUE ESTIMATION The directors consider that the carrying amount of the group's financial assets and liabilities approximate their fair realisable value at each balance sheet date and that such value equates to their fair value. STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES The directors are responsible for preparing the annual report and the financial statements in accordance with applicable law and regulations. Company law requires the directors to prepare financial statements for each financial year. Under that law the directors have elected to prepare the financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union. Under company law the directors must not approve the financial statements unless they are satisfied that they give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company and the group and of the profit or loss of the group for that period. In preparing these financial statements, the directors are required to: - select suitable accounting policies and then apply them consistently; - make judgements and accounting estimates that are reasonable and prudent; - prepare the financial statements on the going concern basis unless it is inappropriate to presume that the company will continue in business. The directors are responsible for keeping adequate accounting records that are sufficient to show and explain the company's and the group's transactions and disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the company and the group and enable them to ensure that the financial statements comply with the Companies Act 2006. They are also responsible for safeguarding the assets of the company and the group and hence for taking reasonable steps for the prevention and detection of fraud and other irregularities. STATEMENT AS TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION TO AUDITORS So far as the directors are aware, there is no relevant audit information (as defined by Section 418 of the Companies Act 2006) of which the group's auditors are unaware, and each director has taken all the steps that he or she ought to have taken as a director in order to make himself or herself aware of any relevant audit information and to establish that the group's auditors are aware of that information. AUDITORS The auditors, Defries Weiss (Accountants) Limited, will be proposed for re-appointment at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. This report has been prepared in accordance with the provisions of Part 15 of the Companies Act 2006 relating to small companies. ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD: David Barnett - Director Date: 28 February 2020 REPORT OF THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS TO THE MEMBERS OF ECOVISTA PLC Qualified opinion We have audited the financial statements of Ecovista plc group (the "parent company") and its subsidiaries ("the group") for the year ended 31 August 2019, which comprise the consolidated statement of profit or loss, the consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, the consolidated statement of financial position, the company statement of financial position, the consolidated statement of changes in equity, the company statement of changes in equity, the consolidated statement of cash flows, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. The financial reporting framework that has been applied in their preparation is applicable law and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) as adopted by the European Union and, as regards the parent company financial statements, as applied in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006. In our opinion, except for the effects of the matter described in the paragraph below, headed 'basis for qualified opinion': - the financial statements give a true and fair view of the state of the group's and of the parent company's affairs as at 31 August 2019 and of the group's loss for the year then ended; - the group financial statements have been properly prepared in accordance with IFRSs as adopted by the European Union; - the parent company financial statements have been properly prepared in accordance with IFRSs as adopted by the European Union and as applied in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006; and - the financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006. Basis for qualified opinion We have not been provided with sufficiently reliable recent evidence for the market value of the group's investment in Cignella SRL, an Italian company, which is stated at GBP151,806 (see note 12). There are no practicable procedures we can adopt to satisfy ourselves about the value of this investment and therefore we cannot express an opinion on it. We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (UK) (ISAs (UK)) and applicable law. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors' responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the group in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in the UK, including the FRC's Ethical Standard, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion. Material uncertainty about going concern We draw attention to note 25 in the financial statements, which comments on going concern, and we note that the group incurred a net loss of GBP368,403 during the year, and that its current liabilities exceeded its current assets by GBP442,238 at the year end. As stated in note 25, these circumstances, along with other matters set forth in note 25, indicate a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the group's and company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter. Our application of materiality Materiality for the group and company financial statements as a whole was set at GBP9,898 (2018: GBP69,012). This has been calculated as of the benchmark of net assets, which we have determined, in our professional judgement, to be one of the principal benchmarks within the financial statements relevant to members of the company in assessing financial performance of the group. We report to the directors all corrected and uncorrected misstatements that we identify during our audit with a value in excess of materiality. We also report to the directors any misstatements that we discover below that threshold if we believe they warrant reporting on qualitative grounds. An overview of the scope of our audit As part of designing our audit we determined materiality, as above, and assessed the risk of material misstatement in the financial statements. In particular, we looked at areas requiring the directors to make significant judgements and estimates, for example in respect of the valuation of properties and investments. As in all of our audits, we addressed the risk of management override of internal controls, including evaluating whether there was evidence of bias by the directors that represented a risk of material misstatement due to fraud. We conducted a full scope audit of the group and company numbers, with sufficient, appropriate audit procedures carried out on the subsidiaries for the purposes of the consolidation. Our audit was conducted from our office where the audit team was based, with regular interaction with key group personnel responsible for the management of the group and accounting. REPORT OF THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS TO THE MEMBERS OF ECOVISTA PLC Key audit matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period and include the most significant assessed risks of material misstatement (whether or not due to fraud) we identified, including those which had the greatest effect on: the overall audit strategy; the allocation of resources in the audit; and directing the efforts of the engagement team. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. Valuation of property The valuation of the group's development property is the key component of the group's activities, as this valuation underpins the group's result. At the year end, development property was stated at GBP2,232,375 (2018: GBP2,107,090). The valuation of property requires significant judgement and

estimates by management and an external valuer where applicable. The valuation of the group's property portfolio is inherently subjective due to, among other factors, the individual nature of the properties, their location, expected future rentals, yield data, comparable market transactions and project completion dates. The significance of the estimates and judgements involved warrants specific audit focus in this area. We responded to this matter by: · ensuring the group held good title to the properties; · confirming that the valuation approach was appropriate and challenging the assumptions used therein; · scrutinising internal valuations by reference to underlying market data; · challenging the categorisation of properties; · considering the disclosures made within the financial statements to ensure that estimates and judgements are appropriately disclosed. Valuation of investments This group has a 13% investment, valued at GBP151,806, in Cignella SRL, an Italian property company. Owing to the unquoted and illiquid nature of this investment, the assessment of value is subjective and requires a number of significant and complex judgements to be made by management. There is a risk that inaccurate judgements made in assessing the valuation of the investment could lead to an incorrect valuation or a failure to recognise an impairment to the asset. There is also a risk that management may influence the significant judgements in respect of the investment valuation, in order to meet market expectations of the overall net asset value of the group. We responded to this matter by: · confirming ownership of the investments; · obtaining management's assessment of the valuation of the investment at the year end and challenging the inputs and assumptions used; · obtaining any appropriate publicly available information on the investment; · ensuring the disclosures made in the financial statements comply with IFRS. Other information The directors are responsible for the 'other information', which comprises the information in the annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our Report of the Auditors thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and, except to the extent otherwise explicitly stated in our report, we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If we identify such material inconsistencies or apparent material misstatements, we are required to determine whether there is a material misstatement in the financial statements or a material misstatement of the other information. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. REPORT OF THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS TO THE MEMBERS OF ECOVISTA PLC Opinions on other matters prescribed by the Companies Act 2006 In our opinion, based on the work undertaken in the course of the audit: - the information given in the Group Strategic Report and the Report of the Directors for the financial year for which the financial statements are prepared is consistent with the financial statements; and - the Group Strategic Report and the Report of the Directors have been prepared in accordance with applicable legal requirements. Matters on which we are required to report by exception In the light of the knowledge and understanding of the group and the parent company and its environment obtained in the course of the audit, we have not identified material misstatements in the Group Strategic Report or the Report of the Directors. We have nothing to report in respect of the following matters where the Companies Act 2006 requires us to report to you if, in our opinion: - adequate accounting records have not been kept by the parent company, or returns adequate for our audit have not been received from branches not visited by us; or - the parent company financial statements are not in agreement with the accounting records and returns; or - certain disclosures of directors' remuneration specified by law are not made; or - we have not received all the information and explanations we require for our audit; or - the directors were not entitled to take advantage of the small companies' exemption from the requirement to prepare a Group Strategic Report or in preparing the Report of the Directors. Responsibilities of directors As explained more fully in the Statement of Directors' Responsibilities on page 6, the directors are responsible for the preparation of the financial statements and for being satisfied that they give a true and fair view, and for such internal control as the directors determine necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, the directors are responsible for assessing the group's and the parent company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the directors either intend to liquidate the group or the parent company or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so. Auditors' responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue a Report of the Auditors that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with ISAs (UK) will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. A further description of our responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements is located on the Financial Reporting Council's website at www.frc.org.uk/auditorsresponsibilities. This description forms part of our Report of the Auditors. REPORT OF THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS TO THE MEMBERS OF ECOVISTA PLC Use of our report This report is made solely to the company's members, as a body, in accordance with Chapter 3 of Part 16 of the Companies Act 2006. Our audit work has been undertaken so that we might state to the company's members those matters we are required to state to them in a Report of the Auditors and for no other purpose. To the fullest extent permitted by law, we do not accept or assume responsibility to anyone other than the company and the company's members as a body, for our audit work, for this report, or for the opinions we have formed. Warren Weiss LLB, MSc, MA, FCA (Senior Statutory Auditor) for and on behalf of Defries Weiss (Accountants) Limited Statutory Auditors 311 Ballards Lane London N12 8LY Date: 28 February 2020 ECOVISTA PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019 31.8.19 31.8.18 Notes GBP GBP CONTINUING OPERATIONS Revenue - - Other operating income 17,400 17,400 Administrative expenses (313,672) (190,614) OPERATING LOSS (296,272) (173,214) Finance costs 5 (73,633) (65,240) Finance income 5 1,556 - LOSS 6 (368,349) (238,454) BEFORE INCOME TAX Income tax 7 (54) - LOSS FOR (368,403) (238,454) THE YEAR (Loss)/ profit attributable to: Owners of the parent (375,927) (230,910) Non-controlling interests 7,524 (7,544) (368,403) (238,454) Basic earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent company 9 -0.007p -0.004p ECOVISTA PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019 31.8.19 31.8.18 GBP GBP LOSS FOR THE YEAR (368,403) (238,454) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Revaluation of investment property (105,934) 142,075 Movement in equity reserve (74,710) - OTHER COMPREHENS (180,644) 142,075 IVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR, NET OF INCOME TAX TOTAL COMPREHENS (549,047) (96,379) IVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR Total comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the parent (549,047) (88,835) Non-controlling interests - (7,544) (549,047) (96,379) ECOVISTA PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 31 AUGUST 2019 31.8.19 31.8.18 Notes GBP GBP ASSETS NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 10 532,375 2,107,090 Investment property 11 1,700,000 - Investments 12 151,806 508,616 2,384,181 2,615,706 CURRENT ASSETS Trade and other receivables 13 412,496 9,623 Cash and cash equivalents 14 9,143 75,637 421,639 85,260 TOTAL ASSETS 2,805,820 2,700,966 EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Called up share capital 15 181,760 181,760 Share premium 16 2,918,687 2,918,687

74,710 Retained earnings 16 (2,053,019) (1,780,922) TOTAL EQUITY 1,047,428 1,394,235 LIABILITIES NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and other payables 17 1,100,000 944,862 CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and other payables 17 51,247 49,307 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,151,247 994,169 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 2,198,675 2,388,403 The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 28 February 2020 and were signed on its behalf by: David Barnett - Director ECOVISTA PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019 Called up share Retained Share Equity capital earnings premium reserve GBP GBP GBP GBP Balance at 1 September 2017 173,190 (1,687,805) 2,683,045 14,552 Loss for the year - (230,910) - - Other comprehensive income - (57) - - Changes in equity Issue of share capital 8,570 - 235,642 - Movement in convertible loan notes - - - 60,158 Balance at 31 August 2018 181,760 (1,918,772) 2,918,687 74,710 Loss for the year - (375,927) - - Changes in equity Movement in equity reserve - - - (74,710) Balance at 31 August 2019 181,760 (2,294,699) 2,918,687 - Fair value Total for Non-controlling Total reserve the group interests equity GBP GBP GBP GBP Balance at 1 September 2017 - 1,182,982 - 1,182,982 Loss for the year - (230,910) (7,544) (238,454) Other comprehensive income - (57) - (57) Changes in equity Issue of share capital - 244,212 - 244,212 Movement in convertible loan notes - 60,158 - 60,158 Revaluation of investment property 142,075 142,075 - 142,075 Balance at 31 August 2018 142,075 1,398,460 (7,544) 1,390,916 (Loss)/ profit for the year - (375,927) 7,524 (368,403) Other movement - - 20 20 Changes in equity Movement in equity reserve - (74,710) - (74,710) Revaluation of investment property (105,934) (105,934) - (105,934) Balance at 31 August 2019 36,141 841,889 - 841,889 ECOVISTA PLC COMPANY STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019 Called up share Retained Share Equity Total capital earnings premium reserve equity GBP GBP GBP GBP GBP Balance at 1 September 2017 173,190 (1,610,616) 2,683,045 74,710 1,320,329 Loss for the year - (170,304) - - (170,304) Changes in equity Issue of share capital 8,570 - 235,642 - 244,212 Balance at 31 August 2018 181,760 (1,780,920) 2,918,687 74,710 1,394,237 Loss for the year - (272,099) - - (272,099) Changes in equity Movement in equity reserve - - - (74,710) (74,710) Balance at 31 August 2019 181,760 (2,053,019) 2,918,687 - 1,047,428 ECOVISTA PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019 31.8.19 31.8.18 Notes GBP GBP Cash flows from operating activities Cash generated from operations 23 (266,085) 184,839 Interest paid (73,633) - Net cash from operating activities (339,718) 184,839 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of tangible fixed assets (425) (617,925) Purchase of investment property (230,934) - Acquisition of subsidiary - (100) Interest received 1,556 - Net cash from investing activities (229,803) (618,025) Cash flows from financing activities Net proceeds from issue of equity - 244,212 Loan received 800,000 - Proceeds from loan notes issued - 550,000 Loan repayments (296,973) (100,000) Loan made to third party - (309,699) Net cash from financing activities 503,027 384,513 Decrease in cash (66,494) (48,673) and cash equivalents Cash and 24 75,637 124,310 cash equiva lents at beginn ing of year Cash 24 9,143 75,637 and cash equival ents at end of year ECOVISTA PLC GROUP COMPANY STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019 31.8.19 31.8.18 Notes GBP GBP Cash flows from operating activities Cash generated from operations 23 (95,125) (442,136) Interest paid (18,392) - Net cash from operating activities (113,517) (442,136) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of subsidiary - (100) Interest received 1,556 - Net cash from investing activities 1,556 (100) Cash flows from financing activities Net proceeds from issue of equity - 244,212 Proceeds from loan notes issued 50,000 550,000 Loan repayments - (100,000) Loan made to third party - (302,256) Net cash from financing activities 50,000 391,956 Decrease in cash (61,961) (50,280) and cash equivalents Cash and 24 63,364 113,644 cash equiva lents at beginn ing of year Cash 24 1,403 63,364 and cash equival ents at end of year ECOVISTA PLC NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019 1. STATUTORY INFORMATION Ecovista plc is a public company, registered in England and Wales. The company's registered number and registered office address can be found on page 1. It is a NEX-listed investment company. 2. ACCOUNTING POLICIES Basis of preparation These financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and IFRIC interpretations with those parts of Companies Act 2006 applicable to companies reporting under IFRS. The financial statements have been prepared under historical cost convention, except for the financial instruments that are measured at the fair values at the end of the reporting period. Historical cost is generally based on the fair value of the consideration given in exchange for goods and services. This is the first year in which IRFS has been adopted; the financial statements were previously prepared to comply with Financial Reporting Standard 102 ("FRS 102"). No transitional adjustments were necessary as a result of this change. Basis of consolidation The consolidated financial statements incorporate the financial statements of the company and entities controlled by the company (its subsidiaries) made up to 31 August each year. Control is achieved where the Company has the power to govern the financial and operating policies of an invested entity so as to obtain benefits from its activities. The results of subsidiaries acquired or disposed of during the period are included in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income from the effective date of acquisition or up to the effective date of disposal, as appropriate. Where necessary, adjustments are made to the financial statements of subsidiaries to bring their accounting policies into line with those used by other members of the group. All intra-group transactions, balances, income and expenses are eliminated on consolidation. Revenue recognition Revenue is measured at the fair value of the consideration received or receivable. Rental income is recognised on a straight-line basis over the term of the relevant agreement. Property, plant and equipment Depreciation is provided at 33% on the reducing balance method in order to write off computer equipment over its estimated useful life. Freehold properties are accounted for in accordance with the provisions of IAS 16 of IFRS. They are valued annually by the director who relies on his knowledge of local property prices, and from time to time by an independent professional valuer, on a fair value basis. Increases in the carrying amount arising on revaluation of freehold property are credited to other comprehensive income and shown in a revaluation reserve in shareholders' equity. Decreases that offset previous increases of the same asset are charged in other comprehensive income; all other decreases are charged to income statements. Investment property Investment properties are accounted for in accordance with the provisions of IAS 40. They are valued annually by the directors who rely on their knowledge of local property prices, and from time to time by an independent professional valuer, on a fair value basis. Increases in the carrying amount arising on revaluation of investment property are credited to other comprehensive income and shown in a revaluation reserve in shareholders equity. Decreases that offset previous increases of the same asset are

