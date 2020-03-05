Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Share Buyback Programme 05-March-2020 / 15:11 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 5 March 2020 Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") Share Buyback Programme The Company today announces its intention to utilise part of its general authority to make on-market purchases of 'A' ordinary shares ("Ordinary Shares"), with the objective of putting shares into Treasury for use in meeting future obligations arising from share-based rewards to employees ("Buyback"). The programme is irrevocable and non-discretionary and purchases may be made during close periods. The Company confirms that it has currently no unpublished price sensitive information. Any purchase of ordinary shares effected pursuant to this programme will be carried out on the London Stock Exchange and executed in accordance with, and subject to limits prescribed by, the Listing Rules and in accordance with the authorisation granted to the Board by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on 4 September 2019. The Company has appointed Numis Securities Limited to manage the programme on its behalf. Due to the limited liquidity in the issued Ordinary Shares, any Buyback of Ordinary Shares pursuant to the authority on any trading day may represent a significant proportion of the daily trading volume in the Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange and may exceed 25 per cent. of the average daily trading volume, being the limit laid down in Article 5(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and, accordingly, the Company will not benefit from the exemption contained in this Article. Enquiries: Séverine Bequin Company Secretary 020 8996 2073 ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: POS TIDM: FSTA OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 50646 EQS News ID: 990545 End of Announcement EQS News Service

