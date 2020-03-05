Pixium Vision has announced that the first patient implanted with the Prima System in its five-patient US feasibility study in atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration has successfully undergone device activation, using the second-generation (Prima 2) transparent augmented reality glasses and pocket computer software and analytics. A second US patient has been implanted and is expected to be activated shortly. These patients were the first to have undergone treatment using Pixium's newly developed proprietary implantation device, which is designed to facilitate the surgical technique and lower the risk of adverse effects. Our forecasts and valuation are unchanged.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...