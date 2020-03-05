Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market assessment solution. The client, a pet food manufacturer based out of San Francisco, wanted to expand its pet food products range into European countries such as the UK and Spain over the next two years. They wanted to conduct a market assessment study to understand the market trends and cost structure in Europe. In addition, they wanted to identify latest market trends in terms of product innovation, competitor product features, and supply chain models.

Our Integrated ApproachTo help the client tackle the above-mentioned challenges and expand its pet food products range into European countries such as the UK and Spain, the experts at Infiniti Research used a combination of market assessment, competitive intelligence, and market forecast study. The engagement also involved assessing the overall performance of the client for the past five years and identifying areas that needed improvement. In addition, the experts also provided "ability to win" recommendations for top-rated profitable opportunity areas.

Business impact of the market assessment solution for the pet food manufacturing market client

Created a road map for expansion in the European region

Focused on developing pet food products with clean labels and full transparency

Gained a leading edge in the European pet food manufacturing market

Identified trends in terms of product innovation, competitor product features, new operations, and delivery models

Established themselves as one of the top 10 pet food manufacturing companies in Europe

Tracked market innovations and identified technology areas that provide the best commercial opportunity

