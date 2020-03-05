The government has signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi energy company ACWA Power to conduct a feasibility study for an unspecified volume of renewables-powered desalination projects.ACWA Power has announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with two Egyptian government departments relating to the evaluation of a series of renewable energy-powered water desalination projects. The agreement outlines plans for a preliminary study followed by an initial feasibility study for desalination projects at undisclosed locations in Egypt which would be powered by solar, wind or ...

