Fitness enthusiast Jim Ronald Mills expresses the importance of easing into workouts when exercising to promote heart health.

ANDERSON, SC / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2020 / Regular exercise is an essential part of a healthy lifestyle, but too much too quickly can be detrimental to heart health. Fitness enthusiasts like Jim Ronald Mills are expressing the importance of easing into workouts with slow and steady progressions.

Exercise, including endurance or aerobic exercise, is typically an essential part of staying in shape and healthy. However, according to fitness gurus like Jim Ronald Mills, this type of exercise can be extremely unsafe for those with heart health issues. People who aren't accustomed to high-intensity exercises can become at risk of heart attack, cardiac arrest, or atrial fibrillation.

"Exercise geared toward creating a healthy heart is all about taking it slow and being consistent," Jim Ronald Mills says. "It's not about running a 5K your first day on the road. It's about going for a walk, then eventually turning that walk into a brisk walk. One day, you'll turn that brisk walk into a jog."

The American Heart Association suggests walking on a flat surface, whether outdoors or on the treadmill, for up to eight weeks before beginning to walk at an incline or jogging. Jim Ronald Mills adds that all exercise should be stopped at the first sign of chest pressure, chest pain, lightheadedness, or shortness of breath. At this point, a doctor should be located immediately.

Researchers have found that roughly 40 percent of triathlon cardiac incidents happen among first-time participants. Lifelong athletes and fitness enthusiasts Jim Ronald Mills continuously express the importance of easing into exercise, even if you were a star athlete in high school or college.

"No work out should ever be completed without a proper warm up, which allows the heart rate to rise slowly," Jim Ronald Mills says. "From there, low intensity exercises should be practiced for several weeks until you begin to build endurance. So many times, former athletes lace up their running shoes and head out for a jog, even though they haven't done so in years."

According to fitness enthusiasts like Jim Ronald Mills, this is a recipe for disaster. Shocking your body with a high-intensity workout with little or no build up can result in injury and serious heart issues, like heart attack and more. It's essential that everyone speak with a healthcare provider before starting a new workout routine. Doctors can provide medical evaluations to determine what type and how much exercise is best for your body.

"Every athlete is different, but the only true road to fitness is the slow road," Jim Ronald Mills says. "We know you want to get that beach body as quickly as possible, but it's important to do it in a way that's safe for your muscles as well as your heart."

