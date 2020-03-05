National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association of Canada: FFCON20 Rescheduled due to Coronavirus

Canada's Foremost Fintech Conference Rescheduled to July 8-9, 2020

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2020 / The National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association of Canada (NCFA) today announced that its 6th annual Fintech & Financing Conference and Expo (FFCON20) scheduled to take place March 23 through March 24, 2020 in Toronto, has been rescheduled due to concerns related to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The conference, held in association with Toronto Finance International (TFI), will now take place July 8 through July 9, 2020. All prior registration terms including discounts and early bird rates will remain.

"As a global conference we have given careful consideration to the evolving situation around COVID-19," said Craig Asano, Founder and CEO FFCON. "As the health and well-being of FFCON20 attendees is our priority we have decided to reschedule the conference to a later date. We are grateful to our partners, sponsors, speakers and delegates for their understanding and support and look forward to welcoming everyone to FFCON20 July 8-9."

For more information please visit: https://fintechandfunding.com/

About the NCFA

The National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association (NCFA) is a financial innovation ecosystem that provides education, market intelligence, industry stewardship, networking and funding opportunities and services to thousands of community members and works closely with industry, government, partners and affiliates to create a vibrant and innovative fintech and funding industry in Canada. Decentralized and distributed, NCFA is engaged with global stakeholders and helps incubate projects and investment in fintech, alternative finance, crowdfunding, peer-to-peer finance, payments, digital assets and tokens, blockchain and cryptocurrency, Regtech, and Insuretech sectors. To learn more about NCFA visit www.ncfacanada.org

About Toronto Finance International

Toronto Finance International (TFI) is a public-private partnership between Canada's three levels of government, the financial services sector and academia. TFI's mission is to lead collective action that drives the competitiveness and growth of Toronto's financial sector and establishes its prominence as a leading international financial centre. For more information, please visit: www.tfi.ca

About FFCON

FFCON (Fintech and Financing Conference) is an annual conference hosted by Canada's National Crowdfunding and Fintech Association (NCFA). Now in its sixth year, FFCON20 brings together professionals and innovators in fintech, AI, blockchain, cryptocurrency, and alternative finance.

Further information about the conference series can be found at www.fintechandfunding.com

