FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc

5 March 2020

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that it was today notified that Jimmy Groombridge, Group Employee Director, had exercised an option to acquire 5,436 ordinary shares in the Company at an option price of 86.08 pence per ordinary share. The SAYE option, which had been granted on 13 December 2016, matured on 1 February 2020.

The transaction listed above took place in London (XLON) on 4 March 2020 and the notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Information provided in accordance with the requirements of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.2

Kemi Waterton-Zhou

Assistant Company Secretary, FirstGroup plc

+44 (0) 7970183974

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Jimmy Groombridge 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name FirstGroup plc b) LEI 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93