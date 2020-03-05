Anzeige
PR Newswire
05.03.2020
FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 5

FirstGroup plc

5 March 2020

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Exercise under the Save As You Earn Plan ("SAYE")

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that it was today notified that Jimmy Groombridge, Group Employee Director, had exercised an option to acquire 5,436 ordinary shares in the Company at an option price of 86.08 pence per ordinary share. The SAYE option, which had been granted on 13 December 2016, matured on 1 February 2020.

The transaction listed above took place in London (XLON) on 4 March 2020 and the notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Other Information

Information provided in accordance with the requirements of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.2

Enquiries
Kemi Waterton-Zhou
Assistant Company Secretary, FirstGroup plc
+44 (0) 7970183974

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Jimmy Groombridge
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Director
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFirstGroup plc
b)LEI549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 5p each


GB0003452173
b)Nature of the transaction
Exercise of options under the FirstGroup SAYE.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.8608


5,436



d)Date of the transaction04/03/2020
e)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
