The "Cocoa Oil Market in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Our business analysis of the cocoa oil market gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of cocoa oil from 2019 till 2023.

This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the cocoa oil market in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of cocoa oil, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.

This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.

This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).

Our rating of the largest cocoa oil producers in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of cocoa oil producers. The Publisher expert annually creates a rating of cocoa oil producers on the basis of data from cocoa oil manufacturers in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of cocoa oil in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Cocoa oil market

1.1. Cocoa oil consumption in Russia

Cocoa oil consumption, physical terms

Cocoa oil consumption, value terms

Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of cocoa oil

Cocoa oil structure by source of supply

1.2. Cocoa oil production

Dynamics and volumes of cocoa oil production

Cocoa oil production by regions

Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian cocoa oil market

Share of exports vs. domestic sales

Cocoa oil production seasonality

1.3. Cocoa oil import

Cocoa oil import, physical terms

Cocoa oil import by countries, import structure

Cocoa oil import by regions, import structure

Cocoa oil import by company

Cocoa oil import seasonality

Cocoa oil import, value terms

Cocoa oil import by countries, import structure

Cocoa oil import by regions, import structure

Cocoa oil import by company

Import prices

1.4. Cocoa oil export

Cocoa oil export, physical terms

Cocoa oil export by countries, export structure

Cocoa oil export by regions, export structure

Cocoa oil export by company

Cocoa oil exports seasonality

Cocoa oil export, value terms

Cocoa oil export by countries, export structure

Cocoa oil export by regions, export structure

Cocoa oil export by company

Export prices

Foreign trade balance of cocoa oil market

1.5. Prices for cocoa oil in Russia

Manufacturers prices in domestic market

Manufacturers export prices

Price comparison on cocoa oil market

1.6. Cocoa oil sales

Cocoa oil sales, physical terms

Cocoa oil sales, value terms

2. Forecast of Cocoa oil market in Russia, 2019-2023

Factors and trends in cocoa oil market in Russia

Forecast of cocoa oil consumption in Russia

Forecast of cocoa oil production in Russia

Forecast of cocoa oil export in Russia

Forecast of cocoa oil import in Russia

3. Key foreign players in cocoa oil market

Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market

Key Russian importers

Key Russian exporters

Key foreign consumers of Russian cocoa oil

4. Cocoa oil producers in Russia

Ranking of major producers by revenue

Ranking of major producers by profit

Ranking of major producers by profitability

Database of major producers in Russia

