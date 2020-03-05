Anzeige
Goldpreis mit starker Erholung – Treasury Metals sorgt mit Spitzenergebnissen für Kursfantasie
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 5

5 March 2020

RIGHTMOVE PLC

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') today received the following notifications from Peter Brooks-Johnson, Chief Executive Officer and Robyn Perriss, Finance Director.

On 4 March 2020 Peter Brooks-Johnson was awarded nil cost deferred shares over 39,282 ordinary shares of 0.1p each, according to the achievement of the 2019 bonus targets. The deferred shares are exercisable for 12 months from 4 March 2022. Following this transaction, Peter has a beneficial interest in 2,014,553 Rightmove shares representing 0.23% of the ordinary shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury). Peter also holds Sharesave options over 5,043 ordinary shares and awards of 138,270 deferred shares and 767,068 performance shares.

On 4 March 2020 Robyn Perriss was awarded nil cost deferred shares over 28,213 ordinary shares of 0.1p each, according to the achievement of the 2019 bonus targets. The deferred shares are exercisable for 12 months from 4 March 2022. Following this transaction, Robyn has a beneficial interest in 267,991 Rightmove shares representing 0.03% of the ordinary shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury). Robyn also holds awards of 101,152 deferred shares and 459,836 performance shares.

The above share awards were approved by the Remuneration Committee on 4 March 2020.

Ends

Name and contact number for queries:

Sandra Odell
Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
01908 712058

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NamePeter Brooks-Johnson
2.Reason for notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer
b)Initial Notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer
a)NameRightmove plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier2138001JXGCFKBXYB828
4.Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of financial instrument
Identification code:		Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each
GB00BGDT3G23
b)Nature of transactionAward of nil cost Deferred Shares as described above.
c)Prices and volumesPriceVolumeTotal
GBP039,282GBP0
d)Aggregated informationPriceVolumeTotal
e)Date of transaction4 March 2020
f)Place of transactionMilton Keynes, UK

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameRobyn Perriss
2.Reason for notification
a)Position/statusFinance Director
b)Initial Notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer
a)NameRightmove plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier2138001JXGCFKBXYB828
4.Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of financial instrument
Identification code:		Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each
GB00BGDT3G23
b)Nature of transactionAward of nil cost Deferred Shares as described above.
c)Prices and volumesPriceVolumeTotal
GBP028,213GBP0
d)Aggregated informationPriceVolumeTotal
e)Date of transaction4 March 2020
f)Place of transactionMilton Keynes, UK
