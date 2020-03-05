5 March 2020

RIGHTMOVE PLC

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') today received the following notifications from Peter Brooks-Johnson, Chief Executive Officer and Robyn Perriss, Finance Director.

On 4 March 2020 Peter Brooks-Johnson was awarded nil cost deferred shares over 39,282 ordinary shares of 0.1p each, according to the achievement of the 2019 bonus targets. The deferred shares are exercisable for 12 months from 4 March 2022. Following this transaction, Peter has a beneficial interest in 2,014,553 Rightmove shares representing 0.23% of the ordinary shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury). Peter also holds Sharesave options over 5,043 ordinary shares and awards of 138,270 deferred shares and 767,068 performance shares.

On 4 March 2020 Robyn Perriss was awarded nil cost deferred shares over 28,213 ordinary shares of 0.1p each, according to the achievement of the 2019 bonus targets. The deferred shares are exercisable for 12 months from 4 March 2022. Following this transaction, Robyn has a beneficial interest in 267,991 Rightmove shares representing 0.03% of the ordinary shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury). Robyn also holds awards of 101,152 deferred shares and 459,836 performance shares.

The above share awards were approved by the Remuneration Committee on 4 March 2020.

Name and contact number for queries:

Sandra Odell

Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

01908 712058

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Peter Brooks-Johnson 2. Reason for notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial Notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name Rightmove plc b) Legal Entity Identifier 2138001JXGCFKBXYB828 4. Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of financial instrument

Identification code: Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each

GB00BGDT3G23 b) Nature of transaction Award of nil cost Deferred Shares as described above. c) Prices and volumes Price Volume Total GBP0 39,282 GBP0 d) Aggregated information Price Volume Total e) Date of transaction 4 March 2020 f) Place of transaction Milton Keynes, UK