The "Formalin Market in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Our business analysis of the formalin market gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of formalin from 2020 till 2024.
This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the formalin market in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of formalin, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.
This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.
This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).
Our rating of the largest formalin producers in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of formalin producers. The publisher annually creates a rating of formalin producers on the basis of data from formalin manufacturers in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of formalin in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Formalin market
1.1. Formalin consumption in Russia
- Formalin consumption, physical terms
- Formalin consumption, value terms
- Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of formalin
- Formalin structure by source of supply
1.2. Formalin production
- Dynamics and volumes of formalin production
- Formalin production by regions
- Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian formalin market
- Share of exports vs. domestic sales
- Formalin production seasonality
- Formalin production by manufacturers
1.3. Formalin import
- Formalin import, physical terms
- Formalin import by countries, import structure
- Formalin import by regions, import structure
- Formalin import by company
- Formalin import seasonality
- Formalin import, value terms
- Formalin import by countries, import structure
- Formalin import by regions, import structure
- Formalin import by company
- Import prices
1.4. Formalin export
- Formalin export, physical terms
- Formalin export by countries, export structure
- Formalin export by regions, export structure
- Formalin export by company
- Formalin exports seasonality
- Formalin export, value terms
- Formalin export by countries, export structure
- Formalin export by regions, export structure
- Formalin export by company
- Export prices
- Foreign trade balance of formalin market
1.5. Prices for formalin in Russia
- Manufacturers prices in domestic market
- Manufacturers export prices
- Price comparison on formalin market
1.6. Formalin sales
- Formalin sales, physical terms
- Formalin sales, value terms
2. Forecast of Formalin market in Russia, 2020-2024
- Factors and trends in formalin market in Russia
- Forecast of formalin consumption in Russia
- Forecast of formalin production in Russia
- Forecast of formalin export in Russia
- Forecast of formalin import in Russia
3. Key foreign players in formalin market
- Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market
- Key Russian importers
- Key Russian exporters
- Key foreign consumers of Russian formalin
4. Formalin producers in Russia
- Ranking of major producers by revenue
- Ranking of major producers by profit
- Ranking of major producers by profitability
- Database of major producers in Russia
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hgvoq5
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200305005666/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900