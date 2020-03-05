The global K-12 testing and assessment market is expected to grow by USD 5.96 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Factors such as technological advances and the rising use of Big Data have increased the popularity of learning analytics in the educational industry. The adoption of learning analytics helps educational institutions to offer a personalized form of learning. It also helps predict and record the progress and outcome of individual students, which enables teachers and educators to identify the learning needs of students. Therefore, the increasing adoption of learning analytics is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the rising number of collaborations between schools and assessment companies will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

K-12 Testing and Assessment Market: Rising Number of Collaborations Between Schools and Assessment Companies

Many educational institutions are collaborating with testing and assessment companies to adopt efficient testing programs. The digitized assessment software provided by the testing and assessment companies helps reduce the pressure on teachers and ensures fair and efficient means of assessment. This strategy also helps educational institutions to handle examinations simultaneously in various geographical locations. This trend is expected to boost the growth of the global K-12 testing and assessment market during the forecast period.

"Increasing emphasis on formative learning tools and the rising use of games for assessment will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

K-12 Testing and Assessment Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the K-12 testing and assessment market by product (curriculum-based testing and non-curriculum-based testing), method (blended method, online method and traditional method), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The North American region led the K-12 testing and assessment market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the rising number of government initiatives to improve the quality of education and the overall development of students.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Product

Curriculum-based testing

Non-curriculum-based testing

Method

Blended method

Online method

Traditional method

Geographic Segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

