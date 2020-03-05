The "Wheat Gluten Market in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Our business analysis of the wheat gluten market gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of wheat gluten from 2019 till 2023.

This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the wheat gluten market in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of wheat gluten, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.

This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.

This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).

Our rating of the largest wheat gluten producers in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of wheat gluten producers. The publisher annually creates a rating of wheat gluten producers on the basis of data from wheat gluten manufacturers in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of wheat gluten in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Wheat gluten market

1.1. Wheat gluten consumption in Russia

Wheat gluten consumption, physical terms

Wheat gluten consumption, value terms

Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of wheat gluten

Wheat gluten structure by source of supply

1.2. Wheat gluten production

Dynamics and volumes of wheat gluten production

Wheat gluten production by regions

Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian wheat gluten market

Share of exports vs. domestic sales

Wheat gluten production seasonality

1.3. Wheat gluten import

Wheat gluten import, physical terms

Wheat gluten import by countries, import structure

Wheat gluten import by regions, import structure

Wheat gluten import by company

Wheat gluten import seasonality

Wheat gluten import, value terms

Wheat gluten import by countries, import structure

Wheat gluten import by regions, import structure

Wheat gluten import by company

Import prices

1.4. Wheat gluten export

Wheat gluten export, physical terms

Wheat gluten export by countries, export structure

Wheat gluten export by regions, export structure

Wheat gluten export by company

Wheat gluten exports seasonality

Wheat gluten export, value terms

Wheat gluten export by countries, export structure

Wheat gluten export by regions, export structure

Wheat gluten export by company

Export prices

Foreign trade balance of wheat gluten market

1.5. Prices for wheat gluten in Russia

Manufacturers prices in domestic market

Manufacturers export prices

Price comparison on wheat gluten market

1.6. Wheat gluten sales

Wheat gluten sales, physical terms

Wheat gluten sales, value terms

2. Forecast of Wheat gluten market in Russia, 2019-2023

Factors and trends in wheat gluten market in Russia

Forecast of wheat gluten consumption in Russia

Forecast of wheat gluten production in Russia

Forecast of wheat gluten export in Russia

Forecast of wheat gluten import in Russia

3. Key foreign players in wheat gluten market

Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market

Key Russian importers

Key Russian exporters

Key foreign consumers of Russian wheat gluten

4. Wheat gluten producers in Russia

Ranking of major producers by revenue

Ranking of major producers by profit

Ranking of major producers by profitability

Database of major producers in Russia

