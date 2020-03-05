The "Wheat Gluten Market in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Our business analysis of the wheat gluten market gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of wheat gluten from 2019 till 2023.
This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the wheat gluten market in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of wheat gluten, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.
This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.
This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).
Our rating of the largest wheat gluten producers in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of wheat gluten producers. The publisher annually creates a rating of wheat gluten producers on the basis of data from wheat gluten manufacturers in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of wheat gluten in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Wheat gluten market
1.1. Wheat gluten consumption in Russia
- Wheat gluten consumption, physical terms
- Wheat gluten consumption, value terms
- Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of wheat gluten
- Wheat gluten structure by source of supply
1.2. Wheat gluten production
- Dynamics and volumes of wheat gluten production
- Wheat gluten production by regions
- Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian wheat gluten market
- Share of exports vs. domestic sales
- Wheat gluten production seasonality
1.3. Wheat gluten import
- Wheat gluten import, physical terms
- Wheat gluten import by countries, import structure
- Wheat gluten import by regions, import structure
- Wheat gluten import by company
- Wheat gluten import seasonality
- Wheat gluten import, value terms
- Wheat gluten import by countries, import structure
- Wheat gluten import by regions, import structure
- Wheat gluten import by company
- Import prices
1.4. Wheat gluten export
- Wheat gluten export, physical terms
- Wheat gluten export by countries, export structure
- Wheat gluten export by regions, export structure
- Wheat gluten export by company
- Wheat gluten exports seasonality
- Wheat gluten export, value terms
- Wheat gluten export by countries, export structure
- Wheat gluten export by regions, export structure
- Wheat gluten export by company
- Export prices
- Foreign trade balance of wheat gluten market
1.5. Prices for wheat gluten in Russia
- Manufacturers prices in domestic market
- Manufacturers export prices
- Price comparison on wheat gluten market
1.6. Wheat gluten sales
- Wheat gluten sales, physical terms
- Wheat gluten sales, value terms
2. Forecast of Wheat gluten market in Russia, 2019-2023
- Factors and trends in wheat gluten market in Russia
- Forecast of wheat gluten consumption in Russia
- Forecast of wheat gluten production in Russia
- Forecast of wheat gluten export in Russia
- Forecast of wheat gluten import in Russia
3. Key foreign players in wheat gluten market
- Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market
- Key Russian importers
- Key Russian exporters
- Key foreign consumers of Russian wheat gluten
4. Wheat gluten producers in Russia
- Ranking of major producers by revenue
- Ranking of major producers by profit
- Ranking of major producers by profitability
- Database of major producers in Russia
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m8wueq
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200305005680/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900