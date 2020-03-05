The "Market of Pencils in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Our business analysis of the market of pencils gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of pencils from 2019 till 2023.

This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the market of pencils in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of pencils, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.

This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.

This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).

Our rating of the largest producers of pencils in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of producers of pencils. The publisher annually creates a rating of producers of pencils on the basis of data from manufacturers of pencils in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of pencils in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market of pencils

1.1. Consumption of pencils in Russia

Consumption of pencils, physical terms

Consumption of pencils, value terms

Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of pencils

Structure of pencils by source of supply

1.2. Production of pencils

Dynamics and volumes of production of pencils

Production of pencils by regions

Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian market of pencils

Share of exports vs. domestic sales

Production seasonality of pencils

1.3. Import of pencils

Import of pencils, physical terms

Import of pencils by countries, import structure

Import of pencils by regions, import structure

Import of pencils by company

Import seasonality of pencils

Import of pencils, value terms

Import of pencils by countries, import structure

Import of pencils by regions, import structure

Import of pencils by company

Import prices

1.4. Export of pencils

Export of pencils, physical terms

Export of pencils by countries, export structure

Export of pencils by regions, export structure

Export of pencils by company

Export seasonality of pencils

Export of pencils, value terms

Export of pencils by countries, export structure

Export of pencils by regions, export structure

Export of pencils by company

Export prices

Foreign trade balance on market of pencils

1.5. Prices for pencils in Russia

Manufacturers prices in domestic market

Manufacturers export prices

Price correlation on market of pencils

1.6. Sales of pencils

Sales of pencils, physical terms

Sales of pencils, value terms



2. Forecast of market of pencils in Russia, 2019-2023

Factors and trends in market of pencils in Russia

Forecast of consumption of pencils in Russia

Forecast of production of pencils in Russia

Forecast of export of pencils in Russia

Forecast of import of pencils in Russia



3. Key foreign players in market of pencils

Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market

Key Russian importers

Key Russian exporters

Key foreign consumers of Russian pencils



4. Producers of pencils in Russia

Ranking of major producers by revenue

Ranking of major producers by profit

Ranking of major producers by profitability

Database of major producers in Russia

