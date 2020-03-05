Regulatory News:
2CRSi (Paris:2CRSI) announces its 2020 financial calendar:
Date
Event
March 30, 2020
FY 2019/2020 annual revenue, post trading
April 27, 2020
Strategic plan presentation, post trading
May 28, 2020
Résultats annuels 2019/2020, post trading
August 31, 2020
Annual shareholders meeting
October 13, 2020
H1 2020/2021 revenue, post trading
November 30, 2020
H1 2020/2021 results, post trading
About 2CRSi
Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells high-performance customised and environmentally-friendly servers. In 2018, 2CRSi. In November 2019, 2CRSi has partnered with Boston Limited, the British company founded in 1992, which realised turnover of GBP 89.5m for the financial year ended on February 28, 2019, while 2CRSi generated a turnover of €65m on December 31, 2018. The Group today has 330 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 45 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and is included in the European Rising Tech label.
