2CRSi (Paris:2CRSI) announces its 2020 financial calendar:

Date Event March 30, 2020 FY 2019/2020 annual revenue, post trading April 27, 2020 Strategic plan presentation, post trading May 28, 2020 Résultats annuels 2019/2020, post trading August 31, 2020 Annual shareholders meeting October 13, 2020 H1 2020/2021 revenue, post trading November 30, 2020 H1 2020/2021 results, post trading

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells high-performance customised and environmentally-friendly servers. In 2018, 2CRSi. In November 2019, 2CRSi has partnered with Boston Limited, the British company founded in 1992, which realised turnover of GBP 89.5m for the financial year ended on February 28, 2019, while 2CRSi generated a turnover of €65m on December 31, 2018. The Group today has 330 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 45 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and is included in the European Rising Tech label.

For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com

Contacts:

2CRSi

Marie de Lauzon

Deputy-CEO

investors@2crsi.com

+33 (0)3 68 41 10 70

Actifin

Victoire Demeestère

Financial Communication

vdemeestere@actifin.fr

+ 33 (0)1 56 88 11 24

Actifin

Jennifer Jullia

Financial Press Relations

jjullia@actifin.fr

+ 33 (0)1 56 88 11 19