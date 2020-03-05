SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on the strategic advantages of developing effective healthcare supply chain management capabilities.

Companies in the healthcare industry are striving to align themselves with rapidly changing markets and complex processes. The global economic growth is increasing the demand for affordable and effective healthcare products, thereby, making it imperative for companies to improve the healthcare supply chain. Improving supply chain processes will not just improve their margins by billions of dollars but enhance patient safety.

At SpendEdge, we understand that companies require an effective healthcare supply chain to thrive in the competitive marketplace. And to help you understand better, we have highlighted the benefits of healthcare supply chain management.

Benefits of Healthcare Supply Chain Management

Reduce Costs

The healthcare industry has scope for substantial improvements. Organizations must allow manufacturers, distributors, and pharmacies to carry comparatively smaller inventories and work to improve supply chain capabilities. Improving healthcare supply chain management can make pharmaceutical products and medical devices affordable to more people.

Improve Access

Enhance Safety

Fastest growing pharmaceutical markets face the highest risk of counterfeiting. Consequently, threatening patient safety and reducing people's trust in the healthcare system. Enhancing healthcare supply chain management capabilities can deliver real benefits and boost patient safety.

