Disclosure in trading in own shares
Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on March 22, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR) (LEI: 969500LYSYS0E800SQ95) declares the following purchases of its own shares from February 27th to March 4th, 2020 included:
Day of the transaction (mm/dd/yyyy)
Identity code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market (MIC Code)
02/27/2020
FR0011950732
37 950
11,5778
XPAR
02/27/2020
FR0011950732
400
11,54
BATE
02/27/2020
FR0011950732
1 300
11,5138
CHIX
02/27/2020
FR0011950732
350
11,55
TRQX
02/28/2020
FR0011950732
59886
11,3812
XPAR
02/28/2020
FR0011950732
8689
11,3284
CHIX
03/02/2020
FR0011950732
69500
11,0837
XPAR
03/02/2020
FR0011950732
500
11,14
CHIX
03/03/2020
FR0011950732
40 000
10,7894
XPAR
03/04/2020
FR0011950732
70000
10,6213
XPAR
TOTAL
288 575
11,0681
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the ELIOR GROUP website: https://www.eliorgroup.com/finance/regulated-information/regulated-information-publications
ELIOR GROUP
Société anonyme
Head office: 9-11 allée de l'Arche, Paris La Défense Cedex (92032)
408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre
Listing Market: NYSE Euronext-Paris
Eurolist segment A
ISIN code: FR0011950732
About Elior Group
Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in contract catering and support services and has become a benchmark player in the business industry, education, healthcare and leisure markets. With strong positions in six countries, the Group generated €4,923 million in revenue in fiscal 2018-2019.
Our 110,000 employees feed over 5 million people on a daily basis in 23,500 restaurants on three continents, and offer services on 2,300 sites in France.
Innovation and social responsibility are at the core of our business model. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching the GC Advanced Level in 2015.
For further information please visit our website at http://www.eliorgroup.com or follow us on Twitter (@Elior_Group)
eliorgroup.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200305005699/en/
Contacts:
Elior Group