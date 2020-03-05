Disclosure in trading in own shares

Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on March 22, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR) (LEI: 969500LYSYS0E800SQ95) declares the following purchases of its own shares from February 27th to March 4th, 2020 included:

Day of the transaction (mm/dd/yyyy) Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) 02/27/2020 FR0011950732 37 950 11,5778 XPAR 02/27/2020 FR0011950732 400 11,54 BATE 02/27/2020 FR0011950732 1 300 11,5138 CHIX 02/27/2020 FR0011950732 350 11,55 TRQX 02/28/2020 FR0011950732 59886 11,3812 XPAR 02/28/2020 FR0011950732 8689 11,3284 CHIX 03/02/2020 FR0011950732 69500 11,0837 XPAR 03/02/2020 FR0011950732 500 11,14 CHIX 03/03/2020 FR0011950732 40 000 10,7894 XPAR 03/04/2020 FR0011950732 70000 10,6213 XPAR TOTAL 288 575 11,0681

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the ELIOR GROUP website: https://www.eliorgroup.com/finance/regulated-information/regulated-information-publications

ELIOR GROUP

Société anonyme

Head office: 9-11 allée de l'Arche, Paris La Défense Cedex (92032)

408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre

Listing Market: NYSE Euronext-Paris

Eurolist segment A

ISIN code: FR0011950732

