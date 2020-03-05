Web Presence: Garden City Ophthalmologist Dr. Mark R. Fleckner MD Explains What You Need to Know About Retinal Detachment

GARDEN CITY, NY ‌/ ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2020 / Retinal tears and detachment are a serious eye condition that can result in vision loss. Dr. Mark R. Fleckner MD is a New York-based and board-certified ophthalmologist specializing in vitreoretinal diseases and surgery. While much of his work involves treatment he also takes the time to educate his patients about prevention and let them know what symptoms to watch out for that could indicate trouble. Ophthalmologist Dr. Mark R. Fleckner MD explains what you should know about retinal detachments.

The retina is a thin layer of nerve tissue that lines the eye; it converts light into images which it sends to the brain. Changes in the vitreous, a jelly-like fluid, can pull the retina and cause a tear or hole. As fluid leaks behind the retina, it can build up and cause pressure, resulting in the retina separating from the back wall of the eye. This is known as detachment.

Symptoms of retinal detachment include flashes of light, floaters, gray or black specks that seem to drift into your field of vision. Floaters can be attributed to age, Ophthalmologist Dr. Mark R. Fleckner says, but if you suddenly see many of them, or experience floaters along with other symptoms of retinal damage, you should see your doctor right away. A third symptom is inhibited peripheral vision, which may feel like a "curtain." Garden City Ophthalmologist Mark R Fleckner MD stresses that a retinal detachment is a medical emergency requiring immediate attention. In some cases, it can cause permanent vision loss.

Anyone can experience retinal detachment, Dr. Mark R. Fleckner of Garden City says, but it is most common in adults ages 40 and older. An injury to the eye or a family history of retinal detachment, cataracts, or extreme nearsightedness can increase your risk.

Ophthalmologist Dr. Mark R. Fleckner says there are three main ways to treat retinal detachment. These include pneumatic retinopexy, vitrectomy, and scleral buckle. Your eye doctor will determine what procedure is best for you depending on the location and severity of the tear.

If you suspect you have a retinal tear or detachment, turn to Garden City Ophthalmologist Dr. Mark R. Fleckner. For over 20 years, he has been one of Long Island's most trusted ophthalmologists, providing a range of services for issues including retinal detachments, diabetic retinopathy, and macular degeneration.

