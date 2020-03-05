Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 29, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from February 27, 2020 to March 4, 2020:
Transaction date
Total daily volume
Daily weighted average purchase
Amount of
Market
27.02.2020
831,678
39.905
33,187,972
XPAR
27.02.2020
CHIX
27.02.2020
TRQX
27.02.2020
BATE
28.02.2020
860,778
38.400
33,054,183
XPAR
28.02.2020
CHIX
28.02.2020
TRQX
28.02.2020
BATE
02.03.2020
328,896
38.690
12,724,985
XPAR
02.03.2020
CHIX
02.03.2020
TRQX
02.03.2020
BATE
03.03.2020
504,193
39.667
19,999,997
XPAR
03.03.2020
CHIX
03.03.2020
TRQX
03.03.2020
BATE
04.03.2020
611,033
39.775
24,303,579
XPAR
04.03.2020
193,389
39.780
7,693,094
CHIX
04.03.2020
87,451
39.777
3,478,516
TRQX
04.03.2020
113,746
39.780
4,524,798
BATE
Total
3,531,164
39.354
138,967,124
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions
