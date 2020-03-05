Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 29, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from February 27, 2020 to March 4, 2020:

Transaction date Total daily volume

(number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase

price of the shares (EUR/share) Amount of

transactions (EUR) Market

(MIC Code) 27.02.2020 831,678 39.905 33,187,972 XPAR 27.02.2020 CHIX 27.02.2020 TRQX 27.02.2020 BATE 28.02.2020 860,778 38.400 33,054,183 XPAR 28.02.2020 CHIX 28.02.2020 TRQX 28.02.2020 BATE 02.03.2020 328,896 38.690 12,724,985 XPAR 02.03.2020 CHIX 02.03.2020 TRQX 02.03.2020 BATE 03.03.2020 504,193 39.667 19,999,997 XPAR 03.03.2020 CHIX 03.03.2020 TRQX 03.03.2020 BATE 04.03.2020 611,033 39.775 24,303,579 XPAR 04.03.2020 193,389 39.780 7,693,094 CHIX 04.03.2020 87,451 39.777 3,478,516 TRQX 04.03.2020 113,746 39.780 4,524,798 BATE Total 3,531,164 39.354 138,967,124

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

About Total

Total is a major energy player, which produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.

