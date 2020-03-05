Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc (RSGL LN) Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-March-2020 / 18:09 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 04-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 216.3537 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 620180 CODE: RSGL LN ISIN: FR0011119171 ISIN: FR0011119171 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RSGL LN Sequence No.: 50669 EQS News ID: 990735 End of Announcement EQS News Service

