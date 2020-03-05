Zalemark Holding Co. Inc., (OTC: ZMRK) Announcement to All Shareholders

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2020 / Zalemark Holding Co. Inc. (OTC PINK:ZMRK), the Co-CEO Ms. Xia Wu proudly received congratulation letter from University of Toronto Alumni Relations. The letter states that "Your achievements bring honour to our University, and we take pride in your accomplishments and leadership." Ms. Wu thanked the school for recognizing her efforts and would like to extend the wishes to all members of the company for great team works. Zalemark Holding Co. Inc. will continue to make great strides, and will always operate ethically, and fairly. Management of ZMRK appreciates its Shareholders and will continue to provide updates.

