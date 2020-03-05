Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (HYST LN) Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 05-March-2020 / 18:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 04-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 97.7097 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 44500 CODE: HYST LN ISIN: LU1617164055 ISIN: LU1617164055 Category Code: NAV TIDM: HYST LN Sequence No.: 50754 EQS News ID: 990913 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 05, 2020 12:25 ET (17:25 GMT)