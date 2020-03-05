Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MFEX LN) Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 05-March-2020 / 18:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 04-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 46.6525 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4759540 CODE: MFEX LN ISIN: LU1646360971 ISIN: LU1646360971 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MFEX LN Sequence No.: 50760 EQS News ID: 990925 End of Announcement EQS News Service

March 05, 2020 12:26 ET (17:26 GMT)