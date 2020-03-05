Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc (CRBL LN) Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-March-2020 / 18:32 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 04-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 14.0604 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 37260844 CODE: CRBL LN ISIN: LU1829218749 ISIN: LU1829218749 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRBL LN Sequence No.: 50790 EQS News ID: 990993 End of Announcement EQS News Service

