Lyxor MSCI South Africa UCITS ETF - Acc (AFSU LN) Lyxor MSCI South Africa UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-March-2020 / 18:37 CET/CEST

FUND: Lyxor MSCI South Africa UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 04-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 29.3179 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 511560 CODE: AFSU LN ISIN: LU1900067270

March 05, 2020 12:37 ET (17:37 GMT)