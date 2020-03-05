Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ESGL LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-March-2020 / 18:39 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 04-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 22.5449 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 28758997 CODE: ESGL LN ISIN: LU1940199711 ISIN: LU1940199711 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESGL LN Sequence No.: 50822 EQS News ID: 991065 End of Announcement EQS News Service

March 05, 2020 12:39 ET (17:39 GMT)