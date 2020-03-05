Web Presence: Skip Drish, Owner of WorldWide Contracting Inc., Reflects On His Construction Career

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2020 / Skip Drish of Tampa, FL, is a man of many talents. A U.S. military veteran and former Chicago P.D. officer, he has spent much of his professional life serving his country and communities. But when he is not protecting the public or educating others in safety and security tactics, Skip Drish of Tampa is manning his construction firm, WorldWide Contracting, Inc.

A skilled craftsman, Skip Drish of Tampa has worked for over 30 years in the construction industry. He has held various titles, from a general contractor to construction manager, with a number of noteworthy firms. Throughout the past three decades, he has demonstrated time and again his versatility and talent on-site and in the boardroom.

By demonstrating strategic planning and utilizing controlled investments, market forecasting, continuing education, and exceptional leadership, the State Licensed General and Electrical Contractor has earned a reputation as one of Tampa's most respected contractors.

As Theodore Roosevelt said, "No man needs sympathy because he has to work, because he has a burden to carry. Far and away the best prize that life offers is the chance to work hard at work worth doing."

Skip Drish of Tampa embodies this philosophy, demonstrating his dedication and passion for his craft in every project he undertakes.

Headquartered in Lutz, Florida, WorldWide Contracting, Inc., also has affiliate offices in Oak Brook, Illinois, Newark, Delaware, Atlanta, Georgia, and San Antonio, TX. Skip Drish of Tampa plans to expand to additional locations in the near future.

Prior to founding WorldWide Contracting, Inc., Skip Drish of Tampa graduated with honors with a bachelor in science management from National-Louis University. After serving in the U.S. military as a Military Police/Investigations Corporal and Squad Leader in the U.S. and Europe from 1981 to 1984, during which time he earned a U.S. Army Medal for Heroism in the line of duty, he served in various roles within local, state, and government law enforcement arenas, beginning with a position as a Chicago Police Department officer. Skip Drish has also served in various roles in security, medical services, and investigations.

Skip Drish of Tampa's numerous certifications include certification with Square D, certification in pre-manufactured residential, commercial, and industrial buildings, fiber-optic installation and termination, certification for city water reclamation plant, Master Electrical Wireman, and OSHA safety certification.

Whether it's residential renovations or commercial new builds, Skip Drish of Tampa and WorldWide Contracting, Inc., are Tampa's top choice for contracting and construction services.

