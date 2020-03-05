Immediate Edge Systems: 2,860% Return in 3 Days: How #1 Auto-Trading Platform is Outperforming Regular Traders

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2020 / Artificial Intelligence and Big Data are taking regular day-traders out of the marketplace. We have experimented by placing a small investment of £250 (A$450AUD/C$430/S$400) into the #1 auto-trader that uses arbitrage for cryptocurrency transactions called "Immediate Edge" and left it alone for three days.





For comparison, we gave the exact sum to a professional day-trader with 12-year experience and allowed him to make any trade he wishes. We put them to the test of who gets the higher returns!

The results were shocking. Our small investment in Immediate Edge platform grew into £7 358 (A$14 430/C$12 770/S$13 195). Meanwhile, a day-trader generated a meek return of £106. We went further to explore the reason why!

The idea behind Immediate Edge is simple: it allows regular people with no investment experience to easily access cryptocurrency markets and potential gain. It then combines the investment power and finds arbitrage opportunities in different exchanges to make instant profit.

For example, if a given cryptocurrency were selling for $80$ in one exchange and $100 in another, the platform would automatically buy it for $80 and sell it for $100, thus instantly making a profit of $20. Now imagine this multiplied by thousands of transactions a day…

Consequently, the day-trader had to put in a lot of time and effort to analyze the trades. In contrast, the AI-powered algorithm in Immediate Edge was able to generate thousands of transactions an hour profitably.

"The computing power behind this platform is just staggering," trader Noah Jones from London, UK admitted. "The reason it outperforms any professional day trader is because it can almost instantly analyze tens of thousands of transactions in the marketplace. For me, it would take 10 years to do the same".

Unsurprisingly, more and more professional traders are turning to platforms like "Immediate Edge" for the highest returns. "What we were able to do in the past alone is nowhere near a match to what these platforms can do," another trader from Toronto, Canada admits.

If you invested $1,000 into a leading cryptocurrency just 8 years ago, your investment would be worth over $17M; thus, it's clear why all smart investors are now leading towards these investment vehicles. "The upside potential is just unprecedented," says Noah Trevor.

Immediate Edge has a minimum investment requirement of only £200 (A$350AUD/C$300/S$250) which means that anyone can invest. It allows regular middle-class individuals to reap gains that were previously reserved for the ultra-rich. It not only re-balances the economy but also helps a lot of people to achieve their financial dreams.

If you are interested in learning more about Immediate Edge, fill in the form after clicking here.

Media Details

Name: David Collins

Company: Immediate Edge Systems

Email: info@immediate-edge-apps.com

Website: https://immediate-edge-apps.com/

Phone no: +44 7841 78766

SOURCE: Immediate Edge Systems

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/579316/2860-Return-in-3-Days-How-1-Auto-Trading-Platform-is-Outperforming-Regular-Traders