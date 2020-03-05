

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended notably lower on Thursday, snapping a three-day losing streak, as worries about coronavirus outbreak and its impact on the global economy forced investors to exit counters.



The benchmark SMI, which plunged to a low of 10,045.10, ended the session with a loss of 107.82 points, or 1.05%, at 10,143.57.



On Wednesday, the SMI ended up 163.99 points, or 1.63%, at 10,251.39. The index scaled a low of 10,072.23 and a high of 10,296.03 in the session.



Adecco declined 3.7% and Credit Suisse ended down 3.2%. Swatch Group, Swiss Life Holding and UBS Group lost 2.8 to 3%.



Richemont, Givaudan, Zurich Insurance Group, LafargeHolcim, ABB, Sika and Swiss Re ended lower by 1.6 to 2.3%.



Among midcap stocks, Dufry plunged 9.6%, Dorma Kaba Holding shed 7% and AMS declined 6.2%. Schindler Holding, Schindler Ps, Bucher Industries and Georg Fischer lost 4 to 5.3%.



OC Oerlikon lost more than 5% despite an announcement from the company that its net income increased by 62.3% to 245 million Swiss francs in 2018 and that it expects order intake and sales to exceed 2.7 billion francs this year.



Flughafen Zurich, BB Biotech, Helvetia, Swatch Group, Clariant, Julius Baer and Straumann Holding declined 2 to 4%.



Lindt & Spruengli said it expects organic sales to grow 5-7% this year, in line with mid-term targets, as it works to improve the performance in its North American unit. The stock ended flat.



Among the other major European indices, the U.K.'s FTSE ended down 1.62%, Germany's DAX slid 1.51% and France's CAC 40 declined 1.9%. The pan European Stoxx 600 declined 1.43%.



