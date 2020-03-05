Novavax, Inc.: Novavax to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter Financial Results on March 11, 2020

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a late stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced it will report its fourth quarter 2019 financial and operating results following the close of U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
|Conference call details are as follows:
|Date:
|March 11, 2020
|Time:
|4:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time (ET)
|Dial-in number:
|(877) 212-6076 (Domestic) or (707) 287-9331 (International)
|Passcode:
|5695528
|Webcast:
|www.novavax.com (http://www.novavax.com/), "Investors"/ "Events"
|Conference call and webcast replay:
|Dates:
|Starting at 7:30 p.m. ET, March 11, 2020 until
|7:30 p.m. ET March 18, 2020
|Dial-in number:
|(855) 859-2056 (Domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (International)
|Passcode:
|5695528
|Webcast:
|www.novavax.com (http://www.novavax.com/), "Investors"/ "Events", until June 11, 2020
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq:NVAX), is a late-stage biotechnology company that promotes improved health globally through the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. NanoFlu, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine, is currently in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial to address key factors that can lead to the poor effectiveness of currently approved flu vaccines. ResVax, its RSV vaccine for infants via maternal immunization, is the only vaccine to demonstrate efficacy in a Phase 3 clinical trial. Novavax recently initiated development of a vaccine program against COVID-19. Novavax is a leading innovator of recombinant vaccines; its proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce a new class of highly immunogenic nanoparticles addressing urgent global health needs.
For more information, visit www.novavax.comand connect with us on Twitterand LinkedIn.
