Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2020) - Thread Lifts are a simple, painless procedure used for skin tightening on the face, neck, or anywhere else on the body. As popular and effective as Botox is, it simply doesn't have the ability to lift the skin. In the past, there hasn't been a great way to produce lifting results without surgery.





Non-surgical aesthetics are in high demand and Thread Lifts, new to the United States, have the ability to produce skin that is instantly lifted and tightened.

This procedure uses no cuts or incisions, only injections. Threads are needles that are pre-loaded with PDO thread. The whole needle is inserted in the tissue at the sub-dermal level, along the surface of the skin and then the needle is pulled out. Threads can be used nearly anywhere on the body, but they are especially effective on the neck and jawline.

What is PDO?

Polydioxanone (PDO) sutures have been used for surgical procedures for many decades. It is one of the safest materials to implant in the body. PDO is completely dissolvable and your skin fully absorbs it within 4 to 6 months, leaving no scar tissue behind. This is especially effective when it's used together with chemical peels, Botox, and fillers to effect a patient's entire facial structure, remove sunspots and other conditions.

It is a great way to rejuvenate and restore youthful contours to brows, cheeks, jowls and the neck area. They are also effective on the breasts, buttocks and upper arms, areas that are prone to sagging due to weight loss, aging, pregnancy and childbirth or poor muscle tone.

Thread Lifts are a great way to rejuvenate and restore youthful contours to brows, cheeks, jowls and the neck area. Results from threads generally last between 12 months to several years depending on the area that has been treated, how many threads are used and what kinds of threads are used in each needle.

Amy Steffey, is a Licensed Nurse Practitioner with LifeGaines Medical and Aesthetics, and with Thread Lifts procedure, she helps Boca Raton residents regain their confidence with rejuvenating procedures and body contouring.

Amy Steffey works at LifeGaines, which is one of the most highly respected Age Management Medical teams in South Florida. Age Management Medicine pioneer Dr. Richard Gaines is the founder of LifeGaines, and he has years of experience specializing in Hormone Replacement Therapy, Sexual Wellness, Platelet-rich Plasma, Stem Cells, Aesthetics, and Advanced Age Management protocols.

LifeGaines is located at 3785 N Federal Hwy #150, Boca Raton, FL 33431.

LifeGaines is located at 3785 N Federal Hwy #150, Boca Raton, FL 33431.





People who don't want to do surgery could consider a non-surgical way of tightening skin.

