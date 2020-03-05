

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for H&R Block Inc. (HRB):



-Earnings: -$128.03 million in Q3 vs. -$119.78 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.66 in Q3 vs. -$0.58 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, H&R Block Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$113.80 million or -$0.59 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.55 per share -Revenue: $519.21 million in Q3 vs. $468.38 million in the same period last year.



