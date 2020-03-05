Atlas 365 Inc to Present at the Spring Investor Summit on March 25th-26th in New York City

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2020 / Atlas 365 Inc, a social enterprise focused on improving climate resiliency with industrial hemp and technology, will be presenting at this year's Spring Investor Summit on March 25th-26th in New York City.

The Spring Investor Summit will take place at the Essex House, featuring over 500 registered executives and investors.

About Atlas 365

Atlas 365 is a Toronto based company with the mission of enhancing climate resilience with industrial hemp and technology.Our organization is diversified and vertically integrated to undertake activities in agriculture; biomaterials product development; and housing while leveraging leading edge technology. The primary focus supporting the industrial hemp value chain in order to make an impact on global sustainability as measured by the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

