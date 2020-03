Green Brick Partners to Present at the Spring Investor Summit on March 25th-26th in New York City

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2020 / Dallas-based homebuilding and land development company, Green Brick Partners (Nasdaq:GRBK), will be presenting at this year's Spring Investor Summit on March 25th-26th in New York City.

The Spring Investor Summit will take place at the Essex House, featuring 100 companies and over 500 institutional and retail investors.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc. is a publicly traded company listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "GRBK". Green Brick Partners, Inc. is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that acquires and develops land, and provides lots and equity or construction financing to its subsidiary Team Builders or affiliates that operate in Texas, Georgia, Florida, and Colorado.

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

