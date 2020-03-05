Heat Biologics, Inc. to Present at the Spring Investor Summit on March 25th-26th in New York City

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2020 /Heat Biologics, Inc. ("Heat") (NASDAQ:HTBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of therapeutics designed to activate patients' immune systems against cancer, today announced that it will be presenting at the Spring Investor Summit being held on March 25th-26th in New York City.

The Spring Investor Summit will take place at the Essex House, featuring over 500 registered executives and investors.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics designed to activate a patient's immune system against cancer using CD8+ "Killer" T-cells. Pelican Therapeutics, Inc., a subsidiary of Heat, is focused on the development of co-stimulatory monoclonal antibody and fusion protein-based therapies designed to activate the immune system.

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

