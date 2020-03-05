The global finished vehicles logistics market is poised to grow by USD 26.17 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Finished Vehicles Logistics Market Analysis Report by Type (Road, Rail, Sea, and Air), Geographic segmentation (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the emergence of electric vehicles. In addition, the rise in popularity of multimodal transport of vehicles is anticipated to boost the growth of the finished vehicles logistics market.

The demand for electric vehicles is increasing around the world with the rising focus on improving fuel efficiency and minimizing carbon foot-print. Economies such as Canada, the Netherlands, Norway, and China are some of the major importers of electric vehicles. Countries such as Germany and France extensively produce and export electric vehicles. The increase in exports of electric vehicles is propelling the need for sea transportation. This is driving the need for finished vehicles logistics by sea. It includes activities such as inspection, port processing, claims management, yard management, post-production modifications, and storage. Thus, the emergence of electric vehicles is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Finished Vehicles Logistics Market Companies:

APL Logistics Ltd.

APL Logistics Ltd. operates the business under various segments such as Order Management, Distribution and Fulfillment, Transportation, Customs Brokerage and Global Trade, and Visibility and Analytics. The company offers solutions such as AutoDirect and AutoLinx.

ARS Altmann AG

ARS Altmann AG offers products through the Automotive logistics business unit. The company offers automotive logistics and storage, maintenance, fleet control, and pre-delivery inspection services for finished vehicles.

CEVA Logistics AG

CEVA Logistics AG operates under various business segments, namely Freight Management and Contract Logistics. The company offers services such as support diagnostics, storage center operations, export compliance and management, pre-dispatch inspection, and more.

Ekol Lojistik AS

Ekol Lojistik AS offers products through the following business segments: Automotive, Textile, Manufacturing, and Others. The company offers spare parts logistics, distribution solutions, value-added services, warehousing solutions, finished vehicles logistics, and more.

GEFCO Group

GEFCO Group offers products through the following business segments: Finished Vehicle Logistics, Overland and Contract Logistics, Industrial Services, and Air and Sea. The company offers finished vehicles logistics, end-to-end specialized logistics solutions, and more.

Finished Vehicles Logistics Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Road

Rail

Sea

Air

Finished Vehicles Logistics Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

