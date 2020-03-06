Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Goldpreis mit starker Erholung – Treasury Metals sorgt mit Spitzenergebnissen für Kursfantasie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LDAD ISIN: CA8808411018 Ticker-Symbol: 2RU 
Frankfurt
05.03.20
08:08 Uhr
0,022 Euro
+0,003
+15,79 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TERAS RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TERAS RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TERAS RESOURCES
TERAS RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TERAS RESOURCES INC0,022+15,79 %