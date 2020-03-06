Technavio has been monitoring the menswear market and it is poised to grow by USD 153.87 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Nike Inc., PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., The Gap Inc. and VF Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the evolving menswear fashion will offer immense growth opportunities, trade policy reforms will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Evolving menswear fashion has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, trade policy reforms might hamper market growth.
Menswear Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Menswear Market is segmented as below:
Product
- Top Wear
- Bottom Wear
- Coats, Jackets, and Suits
- Intimate and Sleepwear, and Accessories
- Others
Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
Geographic Segmentation
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Menswear Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our menswear market report covers the following areas:
- Menswear Market Size
- Menswear Market Trends
- Menswear Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies rising demand for organic menswear as one of the prime reasons driving the menswear market growth during the next few years.
Menswear Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the menswear market, including some of the vendors such as Nike Inc., PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., The Gap Inc. and VF Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the menswear market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Menswear Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist menswear market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the menswear market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
- The growth of the menswear market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of menswear market vendors
Table of Content
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Top wear Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Bottom wear Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Coats, jackets, and suits Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Intimate and sleepwear Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Accessories and others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Market segmentation by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Offline Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Rising demand for organic menswear
- Emergence of private-label brands
- Increasing spending on men's accessories
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- H M Hennes Mauritz AB
- Industria de Diseño Textil SA
- Kering SA
- Levi Strauss Co.
- LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton
- Nike Inc.
- PVH Corp.
- Ralph Lauren Corp.
- The Gap Inc.
- VF Corp.
PART 15: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
