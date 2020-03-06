

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished higher in four straight sessions, soaring more than 190 points or 6.3 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,070-point plateau although it figures to run out of steam on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative as stocks are expected to remain on the coronavirus roller coaster. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.



The SCI finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares and resource stocks, while the property sector was mixed.



For the day, the index accelerated 60.01 points or 1.99 percent to finish at 3,071.68 after trading between 3,022.93 and 3,074.26. The Shenzhen Composite Index jumped 33.70 points or 1.78 percent to end at 1,929.44.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China climbed 1.30 percent, while Bank of China collected 0.83 percent, China Construction Bank jumped 1.67 percent, China Merchants Bank soared 4.17 percent, China Life Insurance accelerated 3.27 percent, Ping An Insurance perked 2.32 percent, PetroChina gathered 1.35 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) increased 1.70 percent, China Shenhua Energy gained 1.97 percent, Gemdale eased 0.13 percent, Poly Developments surged 1.37 percent and China Vanke rose 0.12 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks moved sharply lower on Thursday, extending the volatility seen over the past several sessions.



The Dow plunged 969.58 points or 3.58 percent to finish at 26,121.28, while the NASDAQ sank 279.49 points or 3.10 percent to 8,738.59 and the S&P 500 tumbled 106.18 points or 3.39 percent to 3,023.94.



Ongoing concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak contributed to the sell-off on Wall Street, as some traders look to cash in on Wednesday's strong gains.



In economic news, the Labor Department noted a drop in first-time claims for U.S. jobless benefits last week, while a separate report showed labor productivity increased by less than estimated in Q4 of 2019. And the Commerce Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured goods pulled back more than expected in January.



Crude oil prices declined sharply Thursday on reports that OPEC has recommended an extension of current output cuts and trim output by another 1.5 million barrels a day for the second quarter. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April lost $0.88 or 2 percent at $45.90 a barrel.



