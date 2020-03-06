Skiingproperty.com: Crans-Montana Back on the Radar with Switzerland's Wealthy Lifestyle Buyers

Crans-Montana, which is Located in the French-Speaking Canton of Valais, Has Attracted Dozens of New Residential Developments

SURBITON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2020 / A decade's worth of investment and re-invention has helped turn Crans-Montana into Switzerland's most desirable year-round mountain destination, said SkiingProperty.com very recently, adding that in 2020 it caters as much to wealthy relocating families as to international ski homeowners.

Crans-Montana, located in the French-speaking canton of Valais, has always been upmarket, just without the same level of international cachet as Switzerland's other premier resorts, namely Gstaad, Zermatt, Verbier and St Moritz. Instead it was favoured more by rich Swiss and French people, attracted by the quality year-round lifestyle as much as the skiing, while the odd celebrity chose it over the other glitzier resorts - Roger Moore being its most famous resident. Crans-Montana lost some of its shine towards the end of the last century, thanks to a wave of unsympathetic development during the busy 1960s and 1970s.

In the last decade though, the town has undergone infrastructure upgrades and attracted dozens of new residential developments. This investment has been spearheaded by Czech billionaire Radovan Vítek, a real estate developer who is also resident in the town. At the same time, Crans-Montana has become one of the most foreigner-friendly ski resorts in Switzerland, attracting a large share of the foreign ownership permits allocated to Valais by the Swiss Government. Just two hours from Geneva, its location on a large south-facing plateau above the Rhone Valley remains one of its biggest selling points.

"It gets plenty of sunshine all year-round and has what are deemed some of the best panoramas in the Alps, taking in Mont Blanc and the Matterhorn," said Julian Walker, director at SkiingProperty.com. "The first visitors came to Crans-Montana more than 120 years ago not to ski but to benefit from the healthy air and surroundings. This led to a golf course being built, and only after that did the first ski lift open there."

Today golf remains a focal point of the resort, which famously hosts the OMEGA European Masters every year. There are four golf courses, including an 18-hole Severiano Ballesteros and 9-hole Jack Nicklaus, as well as a prestigious club and an indoor centre open all year round.

At a height of 1,500 metres, skiers have access to 140 kilometres of pistes, plus glacier skiing at Plaine Morte, at almost 3,000 metres. Recently Crans-Montana has become a centre for freestyle skiers and snowboarders. It is home to the second largest snowpark in Switzerland and one of the largest in the Alps, as well as one of only five super-half-pipes in the world.

The town itself is made up of two communities separated by a lake - Montana and the more upmarket Crans-Sur-Sierre. Boutique shopping and more than 80 restaurants are complemented by every type of summer and winter activity, including a selection of Spas and a natural ice-rink.

"Offering so much has inevitably made Crans attractive as a base to high-net worth families moving to Valais to benefit from the generous tax breaks," added Mr. Walker. "This was reinforced by the recent opening there of a branch of the international private school Le Regent College. For further reassurance, Crans is one of only two resorts in French-speaking Switzerland to hold the prestigious "Family Destination' label from the Swiss Tourism Federation."

SkiingProperty.com is promoting one of the most high-profile new developments in Crans-Montana. A limited number of luxury two, three and five-bedroom apartments at the Six Senses Residences are available from 7.83million CHF.

For more information about the ski properties that are currently for sale in the Crans-Montana region, please visit https://www.skiingproperty.com/ski-property-details/ski-apartments-for-sale-in-crans-montana-switzerland-ski282/.

