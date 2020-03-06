

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief executive officer Jamie Dimon is recovering following emergency heart surgery, the bank said in a letter to employees, shareholders and clients Thursday evening.



'We want to let you know that Jamie experienced an acute aortic dissection this morning. He underwent successful emergency heart surgery to repair the dissection. The good news is that it was caught early and the surgery was successful. He is awake, alert and recovering well,' the company's Co-Presidents Gordon Smith and Daniel Pinto said in the letter.



Dimon has been CEO of JPMorgan since 2005, and chairman of the board since 2006.



JPMorgan board has asked Daniel and Gordon to lead the company during this period, as Dimon recuperates.



Daniel and Gordon said in the letter that the bank will continue to execute on all of its plans as usual.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

JPMORGAN-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de