Thanks to Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour, Business Technology Companies Found the Right Strategy

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2020 / ??Having the right plan in place has helped business technology companies that have joined Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour. By connecting with an Earned Media Advantage Strategist (EMAS) to review their media and marketing hindrances and mishaps, as well as the companies' goals, Newswire's strategists were able to take the information and create comprehensive media and marketing communications plans to be used on-demand. This strategy has helped business technology companies reduce their time to market and gain the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased website traffic, greater return on media and marketing spend and increased sales.

"We truly believe that having the right plan in place is the beginning of a great strategy to help any business technology company exceed their potential sales or marketing goals," said Charlie Terenzio, Director of Earned Media Strategy. "Our strategists are committed to helping each business technology customer prosper, hence why they take the time to learn their company inside and out to create a 12-month plan that includes strategic PR campaigns to accelerate their go-to-market strategies."

There is a quick turn around in the business technology space. With new discoveries and inventions, it is important for every business tech company to be on their toes. As part of the Guided Tour, business technology companies rely on their strategist to notify them of any upcoming trends and where their company stands in the space. The information collected by the strategist can be integrated into current or future campaigns, giving added value.

"Covering all aspects of potential possibilities is what our strategists are trained to do," said Terenzio. "Business technology companies are able to focus on other matters while our strategists focus on accelerating their media and marketing objectives."

The Guided Tour helps businesses address the challenges related to their media and marketing efforts by providing the ability to leverage a dedicated Earned Media Advantage Strategist at Newswire to develop and implement a "customerized' plan to meet their business objectives. Through the Guided Tour program, customers can experience Newswire's high-tech, high-touch service and industry-leading support throughout the journey for the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased website traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend, and increased sales.

By providing a fully integrated media and marketing communications strategy to deliver results, customers can have the right plan that is implemented via the right message and sent out at the right time to the right people. Rated #1 in customer satisfaction, Newswire continues to excel in the industry with its best-in-class platform and customer service by providing businesses a cost-effective media and marketing solution to support their sales and marketing efforts.

Discover How the Earned Media Advantage is Transforming Business today and learn how you can generate greater value and ROI across all of your PR campaigns.

About Newswire

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.?

To learn about and experience Newswire, visit http://www.newswire.com.

