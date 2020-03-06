Anzeige
Freitag, 06.03.2020
Goldpreis mit starker Erholung – Treasury Metals sorgt mit Spitzenergebnissen für Kursfantasie
WKN: 823212 ISIN: DE0008232125 Ticker-Symbol: LHA 
Xetra
05.03.20
17:35 Uhr
11,500 Euro
-0,445
-3,73 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG Chart 1 Jahr
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG 5-Tage-Chart
11,270
11,370
05.03.
11,200
11,400
05.03.
LUFTHANSA
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG Chart 1 Jahr
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG11,500-3,73 %