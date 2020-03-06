

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index fell in January after rising in the previous month, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Friday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, fell to 90.3 in January from 91.0 in December. Economists had expected a score of 91.3. A similar reading was seen in November 2009.



The coincident index that reflects the current economic activity rose to 94.7 in January from 94.4 in December. Economists had expected a score of 94.5.



The lagging index decreased to 103.4 in January from 103.8 in the prior month.



