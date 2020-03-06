A coalition to increase the management efficiency of the lifecycle of plastic materials and support the development of innovative technologies

Regulatory News:

CARBIOS(Paris:ALCRB) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB),a company pioneering new bio-industrial solutions to reinvent the lifecycle of plastic and textile polymers, announced today the signing of the European Plastics Pact on the occasion of its official launch in Brussels on March 6th, 2020.

This Pact forms a European network of companies, States and NGOs who want to join forces to create a true circular economy of plastics that enables all market players to meet, or even exceed, the plastic recycling targets set by the European Union. This public-private coalition will work, on all levels, to improve the recyclability and reusability of products by incorporating more recycled materials into new products and packaging.

As such, Carbios' innovation, in the field of plastic recycling, is a pioneering solution to help achieve these objectives. In a collaborative and cross-border approach, Carbios and Pact partners want to share their expertise to engage all stakeholders in virtuous management of the plastics lifecycle. In this context, the signatories will ensure a complementarity with existing global initiatives, whose foundations are aligned with the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and the Circular Plastic Alliance.

Jean-Claude Lumaret, CEO of Carbios comments: "This European Pact marks a new step towards the deployment of a real circular economy based on innovation and collaboration between the most committed market players and the Member States to sustainable development. We are proud to contribute to its implementation and share this collective ambition to achieve a better management of the lifecycle of plastic."

About Carbios:

Carbios is a green chemistry company whose innovations help address the environmental and sustainable development challenges facing manufacturers. Since its creation in 2011 by Truffle Capital, the Company has developed, through biotechnology, two industrial processes that revolutionize the biodegradation and recycling of polymers. These innovations, a world first, optimize the performance and lifecycle of plastics and textiles by exploiting the properties of highly specific enzymes.

Carbios' economic development model is based on the industrialization and commercialization of its products and/or enzymes, technologies and bioprocesses through license concessions directly or through joint ventures to major industrial players or sectors concerned by the Company's innovations. As such, Carbios created the joint venture Carbiolice in September 2016, in partnership with Limagrain Ingredients and the SPI fund operated by Bpifrance. This company, of which Carbios has majority control, will exploit the first technology licensed by Carbios by producing enzymatic granules for the production of biodegradable and biobased plastics.

Carbios benefits from the qualification "Innovative Company" of Bpifrance allowing the eligibility of the Company's securities for the investment of Mutual Funds Placement in Innovation (FCPI). For more information, please visit: www.carbios.fr

Carbios is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.

