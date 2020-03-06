Anzeige
WKN: 884432 ISIN: NO0003028904 Ticker-Symbol: XPG 
Frankfurt
05.03.20
08:03 Uhr
23,900 Euro
+0,690
+2,97 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.03.2020
Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Share buyback

Schibsted has on 05 March 2020 purchased 127,000 own A-shares at an average price of NOK 248.0627 per share and 38,000 own B-shares at an average price of NOK 236.8513 on the Oslo Stock Exchange. After these transactions, Schibsted owns a total of 3,414,267 own A-shares and 1,366,176 own B-shares.

The transaction is part of the buyback program that Schibsted announced 16 July 2019, stating an ambition to buy back up to 2% of the Company's shares.
Accumulated, Schibsted has bought back 1.92% of the shares since the program commenced.

Oslo, 06 March 2020
SCHIBSTED ASA

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

