

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Here are the latest updates of the COVID-19 outbreak as of March 5, 2020.



-- The death toll in the U.S. due to coronavirus stands at 12 as of Thursday - with Washington accounting for 11 cases and California reporting 1 death.



There are 129 confirmed cases of COVID-19 disease in the U.S., according to reports. The U.S. Senate has approved of an $8.3 billion emergency funding to help combat the coronavirus outbreak.



-- Princess Cruises' Grand Princess, a cruise ship with about 3,500 passengers and crew members, which left San Francisco for Hawaii on February 21, and was slated to return on March 7, 2020, has been held off the coast of San Francisco as a precautionary measure because 35 people in the ship have developed flu-like symptoms.



It should be noted that the Californian man who died on March 5 due to coronavirus had been aboard the same vessel, Grand Princess, during its previous voyage to Mexico in February.



-- Last month, Diamond Princess, which is also operated by Princess Cruises, was caught up in the coronavirus outbreak and was held in the Japanese port of Yokohama. At least 6 people who were onboard the Diamond Princess Cruise ship have died from COVID-19, and 705 passengers have contracted the virus.



-- Globally, over 98,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus, and more than 3,000 people have died.



