German-headquartered module manufacturer AE Solar is looking to enter the Australian market in 2020. It has begun accrediting its module range with the Clean Energy Council and believes its Supreme modules, which are resistant to shade and hot spots, will attract installers.From pv magazine Australia Chinese module suppliers continue to dominate the Australian PV market, with the exception of a handful of suppliers to "premium" rooftop solar customers. Germany's AE Solar is looking to find a niche in Australia with both its European and Chinese-made modules, including its Supreme range, which ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...